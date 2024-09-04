KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 – Tune Hotel KLIA-KLIA2 and The Chow Kit — an Ormond Hotel have once again triumphed at the prestigious World Travel Awards.

Tune Hotel KLIA-KLIA2 won Asia’s Best Airport Hotel for the fifth year since 2019, while The Chow Kit – an Ormond Hotel has been named Malaysia’s Best Boutique Hotel for the fourth consecutive year.

Tune Hotel KLIA-KLIA2: A beacon of excellence in airport hospitality

Tune Hotel KLIA-KLIA2 beat established hotel brands such as Marriott, Grand Hyatt, Moxy and Radisson Blu, is a testament to the hotel’s consistency in providing travellers with unparalleled convenience, comfort, and world-class service.

Strategically located just minutes from Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 (KLIA2), the world’s largest low-cost carrier terminal, the hotel is a preferred choice for transit passengers, business travellers, and tourists alike.

Tune Hotel KLIA-KLIA2’s standout offerings makes it a winner in the highly competitive airport hotel sector.

It offers a seamless blend of modern amenities, efficient services, and a restful environment, making it a standout in the highly competitive airport hotel sector.

“As an airport hotel, we may be a brief stop on our guests’ journey, but that makes it all the more important to provide exceptional service.

“Every interaction and experience here leaves a lasting impression, setting the tone for their entire trip. By delivering comfort and care, we ensure that even a transitory stay feels like a welcoming destination in itself,” said Carolene Bosco, General Manager at Tune Hotel KLIA-KLIA2.

To celebrate winning Asia’s Best Airport Hotel and its 10-year anniversary, Tune Hotel KLIA-KLIA2 is hosting a giveaway where winners will receive AirAsia ASEAN Unlimited Travel Passes and an overnight stay at the hotel.

The Chow Kit – an Ormond Hotel: Redefining simplified luxury in Malaysia

Nestled in the historic and culturally rich district of Chow Kit in Kuala Lumpur, the hotel is celebrated for its unique blend of modern luxury and timeless charm.

With its thoughtfully designed interiors, personalised service, and a deep connection to the local community, The Chow Kit continues to set the standard for boutique hospitality in Malaysia.

The Chow Kit - an Ormond Hotel is unique in its blend of modern luxury and deep connection to the local community.

“Winning Malaysia’s Best Boutique Hotel award for four consecutive years is a true testament to our ethos of ‘Luxury Simplified.’ At The Chow Kit, we believe that luxury isn’t about excess—it’s about thoughtful details, genuine warmth, and creating a space where travellers feel both pampered and at home.

“Our approach resonates with guests because it offers them an authentic, unpretentious experience that speaks to their desire for comfort and connection in the heart of Kuala Lumpur.” said Rachel Low, General Manager at The Chow Kit.

In celebration of this award, The Chow Kit is excited to bring back its popular Stay and Dine 2D1N package with RM150 free dining credits.

Guests can redeem these credits at The Chow Kit Kitchen & Bar, with its new offerings such as the “ketam” menu and “A Taste of Chow Kit” meal platters.