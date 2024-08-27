KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Bursa Malaysia remained elevated at mid-morning, supported by buying interest in banking and telecommunications heavyweights.

At 11.10 am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 10.52 points to 1,649.48, up from Monday's close of 1,638.96.

Contributing to the composite index, Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank), Public Bank Bhd and Maxis Bhd added a combined 8.866 points.

Maybank advanced 12 sen to RM10.66, Public Bank climbed 15 sen to RM4.66 and Maxis rose 11 sen to RM3.71.

The index had opened 0.20 of-a-point higher at 1,639.16.

However, broader market sentiment was mixed, with decliners outnumbering advancers 440 to 387.

Meanwhile, 420 counters remained unchanged, 1,279 were untraded, and 25 were suspended.



Turnover reached 1.31 billion units, with a value of RM919.67 million.

Among other heavyweights, CIMB and Hong Leong Bank each added six sen to RM7.95 and RM20.16, respectively, Tenaga Nasional gained two sen to RM13.94, Petronas Chemicals increased 10 sen to RM5.83, while IHH Healthcare slipped one sen to RM6.30.

In active counters, Elridge rose 1.5 sen to 46.5 sen, Velesto edged up one sen to 22.5 sen, Sik Cheong added half a sen to 26.5 sen, while Cape eased by half a sen to 38 sen, and Notion dropped four sen to RM1.04.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index climbed 71.20 points to 12,423.51, the FBMT 100 Index rose 76.36 points to 12,108.88, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 38.98 points to 12,331.60.

The FBM 70 Index jumped 109.34 points to 17,834.92, while the FBM ACE Index added 3.37 points to 5,210.54.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index declined 25.40 points to 7,196.98, while the Energy Index rose 14.56 points to 950.00.

The Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.23 of-a-point to 183.12, and the Financial Services Index firmed by 208.91 points to 19,249.78. — Bernama



