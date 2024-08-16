TAIYUAN (China), Aug 16 — Guangzhou Exhibition Services Centre is set to host the China-Malaysia Trade Exhibition (MCTE) in Kuala Lumpur, aimed at enhancing economic and trade ties between Chinese companies and Belt and Road countries, and promoting the high-quality development of foreign trade.

Malaysia Pioneer Entrepreneurs Association (MPEA) president Datuk Joseph Lim said the exhibition will be held from September 25 to 27 at the KL World Trade Centre, with the event expected to showcase 500 booths and attract more than 2,000 Chinese entrepreneurs to Malaysia.

The exhibition, held annually since 2017, is organised by China International Exhibition Centre Group Ltd (CIEC) and is supported by Matrade and the Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB) as a major international event.

The event will feature key business matchmaking sessions, including the “Belt and Road Chinese Business Leaders Summit” scheduled for September 26, Lim added.

Lim and his delegation, invited by the China-Asean Centre to participate in the 2024 China-Asean Week, spoke to Bernama before returning to Malaysia from the event.

Regarding Shanxi as the venue for the said event, Lim said cities like Changzhi, Taiyuan, Pingshun, and Pingyao are relatively unknown to many Malaysian businesses and tourists but after recent visits to these cities, he revised his view and now sees them as promising new destinations for Malaysian travellers.

“Shanxi offers much more than its coal industry. The province features diverse industries and crafts, and is home to historic sites of significant heritage, such as the Jinci (Jin Temple), which has a history of over 3,000 years. The historical richness of this province is truly remarkable,” he said.

This year’s China-Asean Week featured a series of activities, including the Asean-China (Shanxi) Trade and Investment Promotion Seminar.

The event also showcased Shanxi’s cultural attractions, known as a “Treasure trove of Chinese history”, key sites included the Taihang Mountains, Tongtian Gorge, Zhangze Lake National Urban Wetland Park, the world heritage Pingyao Confucian Temple, China’s first draft bank or ‘Piaohao’ — the former bank “Rishengchang”, and the Qiao Family Courtyard in Qi County, which had been a wealthy merchant family for over 200 years in the late Qing Dynasty.

Lim said the visit generated significant results, including effective business matchmaking and collaboration with representatives from various provinces and cities.

He said, businesses from Qingdao, Shandong Province, have shown interest in visiting Malaysia.

In response, MPEA plans to organise a delegation to Qingdao in October to further discussions and foster cooperation. — Bernama