PUTRAJAYA, Aug 12 — The Energy Ministers’ Meeting (EMM) under the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) is expected to discuss the direction, policies, and cooperation for sustainable growth in the energy sector, particularly in energy transition and efforts to reduce Apec economics’ carbon footprint.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also the energy transition and water transformation minister, will lead Malaysia’s delegation to the August 15-16 EMM, according to a statement from the ministry today.

Apec 2024 Chair Peru is hosting the meeting, the highest level for Apec economic leaders responsible for energy development.

Fadillah will highlight Malaysia’s stance on implementing the country’s energy transition efforts, ensuring inclusive and equitable energy transition, and its aspirations towards achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

This will be done via the implementation of the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), Hydrogen Economy Roadmap (HETR), and the New Industrial Master Plan (NIMP) 2030, he said.

“This sharing and engagement on Malaysia’s progressive initiatives will likely provide a positive outlook on the country’s green investment potential to investors from the Asia-Pacific region.

“Besides promoting the nation’s sustainable growth efforts and commitments, Malaysia’s presence is expected to further strengthen the country’s image and position as a destination for clean and high-value investments,” the statement said.

Fadillah will also hold bilateral and multilateral meetings with counterparts from Apec economies and international industry players to expand cooperation networks in various energy fields, particularly those that support the country’s energy transition commitments and initiatives. — Bernama