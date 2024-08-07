KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Malaysia’s international reserves rose to US$114.7 billion as at July 31, 2024, from US$113.82 billion (US$1=RM4.47) as at June 28, 2024.

In a statement today, the central bank said the reserves position was sufficient to finance 5.5 months of imports of goods and services, and was 1.0 time the total short-term external debt.

The main components of the reserves were foreign currency reserves at US$101.0 billion, followed by International Monetary Fund reserves (US$1.3 billion), special drawing rights (SDRs) (US$5.7 billion), gold (US$2.9 billion) and other reserve (US$2.4 billion).

Total assets amounted to RM634.13 billion, comprising gold and foreign exchange reserves, including SDRs (RM541.26 billion), Malaysian government papers (RM12.76 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM5.44 billion), loans and advances (RM25.18 billion), land and buildings (RM4.12 billion) and other assets (RM45.34 billion).

BNM said capital and liabilities comprised paid-up capital (RM100.0 million), reserves (RM201.81 billion), currency in circulation (RM165.06 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM146.19 billion), federal government deposits (RM5.85 billion), other deposits (RM66.74 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM15.50 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM29.96 billion), and other liabilities (RM2.89 billion). — Bernama