KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — The Ministry of Plantation and Commodities (KPK) said today the number of private smallholders who achieved Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) certification was only at 73.88 per cent as of June 30.

During a question-and-answer session at the Dewan Negara, Deputy Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Chan Foong Hin said the percentage was still at an unsatisfactory level.

“We want to go to a higher level, with the overall level for all private or organised smallholders and estates to reach 85 per cent MSPO certification,” he said in reply to Senator Abdul Halim Suleiman’s supplementary question about the assistance process for smallholders.

According to Chan, incentives to private smallholders are given through the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) where the cost of auditing along with personal protective equipment (PPE) and poison storage racks, good agricultural practice training and MSPO documentation are given free of charge.

“This incentive is still implemented for smallholders to reduce their financial burden to maintain MSPO certification when it expires,” he said.

Chan added that briefings and training were conducted for the palm industry to assist in compliance with MSPO standards.

“MPOB also created a Sustainable Palm Oil Cluster (SPOC) to facilitate the management of smallholders in groups under the management of new officers who will provide training to smallholders on MSPO certification.

“A group training system has been designed and implemented to ensure smallholders receive continuous education on sustainable farm management methods and compliance with MSPO certification standards,” he said. — Bernama