KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, has announced the grand opening of the Xsolla Greater China Region office at Chaoyang District, signifying a renewed commitment to enhancing and growing the video game industry in China and worldwide.

Xsolla Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Growth Officer, Berkley Egenes said the establishment of its Beijing office is a testament to the company’s belief in the potential of local game developers and their creations on the global stage.

“This initiative underscores our dedication to empowering the gaming community, ensuring our partners have the tools and resources to succeed in an increasingly competitive market,” he said in a statement.

The expansion of the Xsolla Beijing office embodies a vision to serve as a humble partner and provide access to the tools and services for everyone in the gaming community, assisting companies with ambitions to navigate and reach emerging markets swiftly.

Furthermore, this expansion is not just a physical establishment but the centre of China’s technology and gaming community.

Themed “Equal Access for Everyone”, the opening ceremony gathered industry leaders, esteemed partners, and media representatives to witness the unveiling of a new chapter that promises to bring forth opportunities, foster talent, and encourage the creation of groundbreaking gaming experiences.

The event also featured various performances and interactive sessions designed to encapsulate the spirit of exploration and the limitless potential of the gaming industry.

A highlight of the ceremony was the introduction of specialised programmes and partnerships to bolster the growth of the gaming ecosystem in the country, which is extended by geographical borders.

These initiatives include strategic collaborations with key platforms and creators to provide comprehensive marketing support, enhance game development, and optimise monetisation strategies, laying the groundwork for Chinese games to thrive globally. — Bernama