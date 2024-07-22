BINTULU, July 22 — Sarawak has marked its entry as a significant player in the global methanol market with the launch of the RM7 billion Sarawak Petchem Methanol Complex in Tanjung Kidurong here today.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said the project was another major investment in the state, and serves as a catalyst for more economic development, sustainable growth and social inclusivity.

“With this achievement, we can be proud that Sarawak will be one of the global methanol producers, capable of producing up to 1.75 million metric tonnes per annum,” he said at the launch of the complex here today.

He noted that the methanol project is one of six catalytic projects identified to boost Sarawak’s gross domestic product (GDP) by an additional RM34 billion by 2030.

“I look forward to other big projects that can bolster our manufacturing sector such as the H2ornbill and H2biscus projects in Bintulu. I have high hopes for these two projects to materialise before 2030,” he said.

Abang Johari said the methanol plant project provided a platform to develop a skilled workforce while creating more employment opportunities.

He highlighted the return of Sarawakian talents from overseas and Peninsular Malaysia to join the Sarawak Petchem, noting that demand for highly skilled workers will continue to be a pressing need over the next 10 years.

“Education and human capital development are critical components in increasing workers’ efficiency and helping the economy to move up the value chain. On this note, I would like to call upon our talents abroad to come back and actively engage in this ‘nation-building’ endeavour,” he said.

He added that the economic ripple effect will be felt across various sectors, fostering economic resilience and prosperity, in line with the aspiration to achieve a high Gross National Income (GNI) per capita. — Bernama