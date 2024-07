KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Bursa Malaysia confirmed that the live feed of the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI was disrupted earlier today.

However, it said several hours later that it has since restored the service.

“All FTSE indices & FBMKLCI index value feed has resumed since 3:21 pm,” it said in an announcement.

The stock exchange operator previously said it is investigating the cause of the outage.

Only the live feed was unavailable earlier, however, and trading was unaffected.