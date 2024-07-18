KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Bursa Malaysia remained in negative territory at mid-afternoon on Thursday, as investors monitored global developments.

At 3.10pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 4.50 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 1,629.04 from yesterday’s close of 1,633.54.

The benchmark index had opened 0.16 of-a-point higher at 1,633.70.

On the broader market, decliners outnumbered gainers 752 to 399, with 485 counters unchanged, 812 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 3.98 billion units worth RM2.40 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Public Bank rose five sen to RM4.22, Petronas Chemicals gained two sen to RM6.05, CelcomDigi increased three sen to RM3.73, Maybank and YTL Corp were flat at RM10.08 and RM3.60, respectively, TNB slipped six sen to RM14.44, and CIMB and IHH Healthcare eased two sen each to RM7.12 and RM6.33, respectively.

Of the active counters, Hubline and JAKS went up one sen each to nine sen and 18.5 sen, respectively. Ekovest advanced two sen to 57.5 sen, NOVA MSC grew three sen to 22.5 sen, SNS Network was flat at 92 sen, and Bumi Armada fell half-a-sen to 56.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index contracted 25.45 points to 12,652.96, the FBMT 100 Index weakened 30.73 points to 12,214.93, the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 58.92 points easier at 13,028.0, the FBM 70 Index gave up 36.75 points to 18,942.04, and the FBM ACE Index eased 1.41 points to 6,000.81.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index firmed 34.75 points to 17,969.92, the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 3.96 points to 196.83, the Plantation Index shaved 2.32 points to 7,072.39, and the Energy Index trimmed 1.23 points to 971.15. — Bernama