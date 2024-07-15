KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — The ringgit closed easier against the US dollar today as market participants continue to focus on the prospect of the US rate cut at the current juncture, said an analyst.

At 6pm, the ringgit slipped to 4.6725/6745 against the US dollar from last Friday’s close of 4.6700/6730.

It was reported that Federal Reserve officials have sent the strongest signals on cutting interest rates ahead of the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting to be held on July 30-31. — Bernama

Advertisement