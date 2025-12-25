KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — The Cabinet today extended Christmas greetings to Christians nationwide, underscoring the importance of unity, harmony and mutual respect in Malaysia’s multi-religious and multicultural society.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said Christmas reflects the beauty of Malaysia, where diversity continues to strengthen the nation and serves as a pillar of peace and harmony.

“In conjunction with this extended festive week, take the opportunity to visit friends and family and strengthen our bonds with one another. This is the spirit of the Madani Government — celebrating diversity and strengthening unity,” he said in a Facebook post.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi expressed hope that the festive season would bring peace, joy and meaningful moments with family, while reminding road users to prioritise safety.

“May this festive season bring joy, peace and meaningful moments with loved ones. As we welcome the New Year, let us continue working together in the spirit of unity to build a safer, stronger and more prosperous nation,” he said.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil also conveyed his Christmas message, expressing hope that the values of peace and love would continue to strengthen unity for a harmonious future.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the celebration should serve as a catalyst for reinforcing togetherness, mutual respect and harmony, emphasising that Malaysians remain united in diversity for the country’s peace and prosperity.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming highlighted that respect, understanding and appreciation for one another are the foundations of nation-building, and called on Malaysians to continue celebrating and promoting diversity.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, said the Christmas season should be celebrated with joy and serve to strengthen family ties and friendships.

“With the diversity of religions and cultures in the country, let us continue to preserve harmony and enhance the spirit of unity and mutual respect for the nation’s well-being and a peaceful, prosperous future in line with Madani values,” she said.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said Christmas is not only about gift-giving, but also about sustenance, togetherness and mutual appreciation.

“When society and the agricultural sector move in tandem, food security becomes the most meaningful gift for families, communities and the nation. May this Christmas bring joy, peace and renewed hope, while strengthening relationships in the diversity that is Malaysia’s strength,” he said.

Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the festive season should be a platform to strengthen family ties, nurture tolerance, and reinforce unity across racial and religious lines.

Tourism Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sim described Christmas as a time for reflection, gratitude and strengthening bonds among Malaysians, adding that the country’s cultural harmony and diversity are a source of national pride and a key attraction for tourism.

Several other ministers also shared Christmas greetings on social media They are Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak) Datuk Mustapha Sakmud, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang, and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh. — Bernama