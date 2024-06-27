KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — The Chartered Institute of Digital Economy and the Asean Retail-Chains & Franchise Federation (ARFF) hosted the Asean Business Forum (ABF) 2024 at the Pernas Auditorium Tun Rahah in Bangsar South City yesterday.

The event was inaugurated by former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Over 250 delegates from 10 Asean countries and China gathered to discuss crucial topics such as digital transformation, trade and investment opportunities, supply chain resilience, human capital development, green growth, climate action, regulatory and business environments, tourism, hospitality, and healthcare biotechnology. Attendees gained new insights into the evolving Asean business landscape.

In his speech, Ismail Sabri highlighted the importance of digital health in addressing the rising demand for quality healthcare services in Asean.

He said that digital transformation could make healthcare more accessible and cost-effective, especially in marginalised areas.

He also said that the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated investment in tech-enabled healthcare services like telehealth and predictive analytics in South-east Asia.

Key speakers included Norjamin Delos Reyes from the Philippine Embassy, Worawan Wanwil from the Royal Thai Embassy, Vith Panhnha from the Cambodian Embassy, and Libra Cheng from the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office.

Representatives from Mida, Matrade, MDEC, the Vietnam Malaysia Business Association, the Thai-Asean Halal Tourism and Trade Association, and the Singapore Digital Chamber of Commerce also contributed to the discussions.

The forum was co-organised by the Asean Retail-Chains & Franchise Federation (ARFF), the Malaysia Digital Chamber of Commerce (MDCC), and the Chartered Institute of Digital Economy (CIDE).