KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — U Mobile is set on completing the share subscription agreement (SSA) process with Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) to enable the transition to the nation’s dual 5G network model.

In a statement today, the telecommunications company believes it is well-positioned to roll out the second 5G network if need be, solely to help the government realise its ambition of having two 5G networks to drive competition and ensure the sustainability of the telecommunications ecosystem in Malaysia.

U Mobile chief executive officer Wong Heang Tuck said as the company progresses to its next phase of growth, it is committed to signing the shareholder agreement with DNB upon the completion of the SSA process and is well-equipped and ready to roll out the second 5G network.

“We are in an optimal position to roll out the second 5G network, as apart from our expertise and experience, we are also accustomed to leveraging the latest technology to drive 5G adoption and to showcase the economic benefits that the technology will bring to consumer, business, and the public sector,” he said.

Apart from that, Wong said the company will also explore use cases to demonstrate the benefits of 5.5G as part of its efforts to support the country’s digital roadmap.

The telco recently completed a 5G private network proof-of-concept for the logistics industry whereby it worked with a partner to digitise container inspection, a critical element of the logistics process. — Bernama

