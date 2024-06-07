KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Maxis Bhd is ready to complete the Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) share subscription agreement (SSA) process, in accordance with the SSA’s terms and to sign the shareholders agreement with DNB for the rollout of the second 5G network.

This positions Maxis to complete its SSA process early and participate in the rollout of the second 5G network ahead of the timeline announced by Communication Minister Fahmi Fadzil on June 2, 2024.

“Maxis wholeheartedly supports and is fully committed to a swift implementation of the government’s dual 5G network model,” it said in a statement today.

The telco said it looks forward to playing a major role in advancing Malaysia’s digital agenda as an active and key participant in the upcoming phase of the nation’s 5G rollout, including promoting 5G and 5G-Advanced (5.5G) adoption and innovation among consumers, businesses and the government sector.

Advertisement

Chief executive officer Goh Seow Eng said Maxis wants to see an early conclusion to the SSA process as it will provide greater certainty to the nation’s dual 5G network rollout.

“Completing the SSA process is a pragmatic and necessary step to commence the transition to a dual 5G network.

“Maxis is fully prepared to start building the second 5G network immediately to accelerate the nation’s 5G plan and bring its economic benefits to Malaysians at a faster pace,” he said. — Bernama

Advertisement