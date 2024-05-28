KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system was slightly lower at RM27.83 billion from RM27.98 billion this morning, while liquidity in Islamic funds eased to RM21.44 billion from RM22.51 billion previously.

Earlier today, the central bank conducted one reverse repo tender.

BNM also announced the availability of sale and buy-back agreements, and collateralised commodity murabahah facilities for tenors of one to three months.

At 4 pm, the central bank called for a RM27.8 billion conventional money market tender and a RM21.4 billion murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) remained at 3.00 per cent as of May 27. — Bernama

