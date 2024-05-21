KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — Alluora Pte Ltd, the esteemed award-winning Singaporean brand renowned for its dedication to effective skincare, proudly announces its expansion into Malaysia. Since its establishment in 2013, Alluora has solidified its position as a leader in the skincare industry, offering premium products crafted from France and Korean formulations featuring natural active ingredients. With a focus on modern individuals seeking skincare solutions that marry luxury with efficacy, Alluora is poised to revolutionise the Malaysian skincare market.

Founded in 2013, Alluora embarked on a mission to redefine effective skincare for contemporary individuals. With a steadfast commitment to excellence, the brand attained trademark status in 2016, marking a significant milestone in its quest to deliver unparalleled skincare solutions. Nestled in the heart of Singapore, Alluora’s formulations boast natural active ingredients meticulously sourced from around the globe, ensuring optimal results without compromising quality.

The debut of Alluora in Malaysia heralds the arrival of a range of premium skincare products designed to pamper and protect. From gentle formulations that combat ageing to luxurious skincare fit for royalty, Alluora presents a comprehensive collection that caters to the diverse needs of its clientele.

Introducing Alluora: Glow Dew Bright Skincare

At the core of Alluora’s ethos lies a commitment to empowering individuals through skincare. The brand’s latest offering, the Glow Dew Bright Skincare line, encapsulates this philosophy, delivering products that nourish the skin and uplift the spirit. Infused with high-tech formulations and enriched with active ingredients, Alluora’s skincare range promises fuss-free, fabulous confidence every day.

“Alluora is the brand I’ve always dreamed about,” shares Genecia Alluora, co-founder and visionary behind the brand. “It’s a lifestyle that matters, centered around the F-word: Fabulous. Our glow, dew-bright, and high-tech skincare innovations are priced to accommodate most budgets, ensuring everyone can experience skincare’s transformative power. We believe that glowing, healthy skin can change your perspective on life, and it all begins with a good skincare routine.

Founder Genecia Alluora, the driving force behind Alluora, embodies the brand’s commitment to empowerment and self-care. — Picture courtesy of Alluora

Brand story: Empowering through skincare

Alluora has emerged victorious in multiple categories, reaffirming its commitment to excellence and innovation in skincare solutions. The Daily Vanity Beauty Award 2024 recognises brands and products that meet consumers’ needs and expectations. Alluora is honoured to have been acknowledged across various segments, showcasing its dedication to delivering high-quality skincare products that resonate with diverse audiences.

The accolades received by Alluora at the Daily Vanity Beauty Award 2024 include:

In addition, the Singapore Book of Records awarded Alluora recently on March 31, 2024, a certificate for the most people applying mist toner. The recognition from industry experts and consumers is a testament to the brand’s dedication to innovation and excellence as well as its drive in marketing and educating the market.

Genecia Alluora, the driving force behind Alluora Pte Ltd, embodies the brand’s commitment to empowerment and self-care. With a passion for skincare and a desire to inspire confidence in others, Genecia’s journey is a testament to skincare’s transformative power. “Fabulous, Freedom, Financial Independence, and Happy Family — you can have it all,” affirms Genecia. “At Alluora, we believe in empowering individuals to embrace their true selves, starting with their skin. Our skincare solutions are designed to enhance not only the outer beauty but also the inner confidence of our customers, empowering them to live life to the fullest.”

Alluora’s expansion into Malaysia marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the brand as it continues to redefine the skincare landscape with its innovative formulations and unwavering commitment to excellence. Alluora is looking for distributors, influencers, retailers and persons interested in the beauty business. Interested parties in the business may contact them at [email protected]. Visit our website at www.alluora.com.