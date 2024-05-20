PUTRAJAYA, May 20 — The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (Kuskop) expects to generate RM15 million through the participation of entrepreneurs under its guidance at the ongoing Foodservice Australia Expo 2024.

The Malaysian contingent to the trade show, held at the International Convention Centre (ICC), Darling Harbour in Sydney from May 19-22, will be led by Kuskop secretary-general Datuk Seri Suriani Ahmad and 14 halal product entrepreneurs.

Suriani said their maiden participation in Foodservice Australia would provide a bigger opportunity for local entrepreneurs, especially in the halal sector in the global market.

Advertisement

“This is also in line with the initiative to introduce and enhance the Malaysian halal brand and facilitate the products’ access to the international market,” she said.

In conjunction with the expo, Suriani also witnessed the exchange of the memorandum of understanding between G & H Cake House Sdn Bhd and Kirpa Traders Pty Ltd (Subsidiary Of Agro 19 Berhad) to supply Almond Oatmeal Cookies, Fruity Oatmeal Cookies and Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies products in Sydney.

Also launched were three new products by Roseputih Sdn Bhd (The Original 5 Paste In 1, Nasi Ayam+Kam Heong+Sambaloca+Sambal Tumis+Sotomix); Palm Fiber Sdn Bhd (Fibre drink In Filter Cup); and Samz Holding Sdn Bhd (rendang-flavoured sauce).

Advertisement

The participation in Foodservice Australia 2024 is a result of the collaboration between Kuskop, Malaysian Industrial Development Finance Bhd (MIDF), SME Bank and UDA Holdings Berhad.

According to Suriani, the Kuskop Pavillion introduced various innovative halal products like Fibre Drink in Filter Cup and rendang-flavoured sauce, with some of the main attractions being the locally-produced dark chocolate, ready-to-eat food products like mushroom porridge, 100 per cent jackfruit-based patty burger, mushrooms and instant paste products.

“Kuskop hopes that this participation will increase the country’s halal product exports and strengthen Malaysia’s bilateral trade ties with Australia,” she said. — Bernama