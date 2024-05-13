KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — PTT Synergy Group Bhd has secured contracts valued at RM169.85 million from the Sime Darby Property group for the construction and completion of earthworks and ancillary works for two projects in Selangor.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the construction company said wholly-owned subsidiary Pembinaan Tetap Teguh Sdn Bhd today accepted letters of award (LoAs) from Sime Darby Property (Lagong) Sdn Bhd and Sime Darby Property (Bukit Raja) Sdn Bhd worth RM96.61 million and RM73.24 million, respectively.

The works are for Stage 1 (Section 1 and Section 2) at Lagong Mas in Gombak and Bandar Bukit Raja Stage 3 in Klang.

The date of possession for both projects will begin on May 27, 2024, and they will be completed by November 26, 2025.

It said the LoAs will not have any effect on the share capital and substantial shareholders’ shareholding of PTT Synergy for the financial years ending June 30, 2024 to 2026.

They are also not expected to have any material effect on the net assets of PTT Synergy and its group of companies for the financial years ending June 30, 2024 to 2026, it added. — Bernama

