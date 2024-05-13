KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has announced the appointment of Nungsari Ahmad Radhi as its chairman effective today, replacing Tan Sri Zainun Ali who will take on the role of a director.

The airport management company said in a statement today that Nungsari has a wealth of experience in the aviation industry.

“Notably, he has served as a commissioner of the Malaysian Aviation Commission since its inception and subsequently as its executive chairman from July 2018 to April 2020.

Advertisement

“He is also an economist who is currently an independent non-executive member of the board of Bank Negara Malaysia and a member of the policy advisory committee to the Prime Minister and National Economic Action Council,” it said.

MAHB said that during her tenure as chairman, Zainun has been most meticulous in ensuring that the highest standards of corporate governance and integrity are upheld throughout the group, and was instrumental in the discussion of MAHB’s new operating agreement with the government. — Bernama

Advertisement