KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 ― Malaysia's CIMB Group said today that its group CEO Datuk Abdul Rahman Ahmad will step down on June 30.

CIMB has a robust succession plan in place and will announce its new group CEO in due course, pending regulatory approval, the country's second-biggest bank said in an exchange filing.

Rahman, who led CIMB since 2020, will join Malaysia's largest asset manager Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) as new president and group CEO from July 1, a role he used to helm from 2016 to 2019, a separate statement by PNB said.

Advertisement

CIMB is backed by Malaysia sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional, which is the bank's largest shareholder with a 21.98 per cent stake, LSEG data showed.

CIMB was 0.6 per cent lower by the midday break before the announcement. Shares of the lender have climbed nearly 13 per cent so far this year. ― Reuters

Advertisement