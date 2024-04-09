SEOUL, April 9 ― About 5.25 million shares in Samsung Electronics were priced at 84,100 won per share in a block sale worth about US$326 million (RM1.54 billion), according to two sources with knowledge of the matter today.

The sources declined to be identified as they are not authorised to speak about the matter.

Local media said the shares were sold by Lee Boo-jin, a sister of Samsung Electronics Chairman Jay Y. Lee, citing unnamed investment banking sources.

Samsung Electronics declined to comment. ― Reuters

