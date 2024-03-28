KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 ― Permodalan Nasional Bhd’s (PNB) wholly owned unit trust management company Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd (ASNB) has declared an income distribution of 5.25 sen per unit for Amanah Saham Bumiputera 2 (ASB 2) for the financial year ending March 31, 2024.

The total payout amounts to RM670 million and will benefit 552,297 million ASB2 unitholders, it said in a statement today.

The fund manager has also declared a 4.75 sen per unit income distribution worth RM1.33 billion for Amanah Saham Malaysia (ASM) for the financial year ending March 31, 2024, benefiting 699,807 unitholders.

According to PNB, ASB 2 recorded a net realised income of RM659.95 million as of March 25, 2024, while ASM recorded RM1.42 billion net realised income.

“Both funds have sourced their earnings from realised gains and dividend income from both local and global equity investments amid a volatile backdrop of elevated inflation and growing economic downturn concerns.

“The funds are also reaping the rewards of diversification into other asset classes such as real estate and private investment, with a greater emphasis on fixed income which provides stable recurring income to the funds,” it said.

PNB said the distributions of ASB 2 and ASM translate to total returns of 5.25 per cent and 4.75 per cent respectively, both outperforming the benchmark of Maybank’s 12-month fixed deposit at 2.84 per cent by 241 basis points for ASB 2 and 191 basis points for ASM.

“The computation of income distribution for ASB 2 and ASM is based on the average minimum monthly balance held throughout the financial year of each fund.

“The distribution declared by these funds will be automatically reinvested into unitholders’ accounts on April 1, 2024,” it said.

Transactions for ASB 2 and ASM at ASNB branches and agents, including all online channels and Internet banking, will be suspended temporarily from March 29 to 31, 2024 to facilitate the computation of the income distribution.

Unitholders may resume transactions at myASNB portal or via myASNB mobile application, or at any ASNB branches or agents nationwide on April 1, 2024. ― Bernama