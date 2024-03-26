KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Ninja Van Malaysia has today launched Ninja Restock, an expansion of its service beyond the e-commerce vertical, with the aim to revolutionise the business-to-business (B2B) restock landscape.

The service addresses the absence of essential features like real-time parcel tracking in the restock space, providing recipients with increased awareness and visibility.

Ninja Van Malaysia head of B2B Clarence Fernandez said Ninja Restock is highly required for B2B deliveries, providing features and value propositions that are currently not present in this market.

“Retailers, distributors and most brands require these features because it has been largely dominated by incumbent providers and traditional transporters that have not been able to provide some of these features,” he told reporters after the launch here today.

Among the features offered by Ninja Van Malaysia are parcel tracking functionality, nationwide coverage, speed, cost optimisation, flexibility and digitisation-enabled transparency.

Clarence said flexible deliveries, for example, are basically to meet the high demand during the high season deliveries of shipments, especially during the four largest festivals in Malaysia.

“Logistics typically accounts for 10 to 15 per cent of a business’ operational costs. Take parcel tracking functionality for example. That’s a crucial technology in e-commerce express logistics, given the multiple stakeholders involved in a single trip from the first to the last mile.

“However, this tracking capability is now absent in the B2B restock space. As a result, recipients lack awareness of the shipment’s arrival time and are often unaware of its arrival altogether,” he said.

Besides, in terms of nationwide coverage, he said Ninja Restock ensures 100 per cent coverage with over 2,000 hubs and stations across Southeast Asia.

Clarence said that by digitising traditionally manual workflows, Ninja Restock enhances transparency in B2B restocking processes, enabling businesses to identify and address issues faster.

Among the six vertical markets and enterprises that Ninja Restock will focus on are lifestyle retail; pharmaceutical and life science; manufacturing and electronics; fast moving customer goods (FMCG), multi-level marketing as well as food and beverages.

With a strong delivery network at its core, Ninja Restock transforms the way B2B deliveries are carried out for retail outlets, boosting inventory replenishment frequency while minimising excess inventory.

This newfound flexibility empowers brands and retailers, freeing them (the business) from rigid transporter schedules and enabling full optimisation of display space for their products. — Bernama