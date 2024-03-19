KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 ― Bursa Malaysia stayed in negative territory at mid-afternoon on continuous selling activities in heavyweights led by CelcomDigi and Tenaga Nasional.

CelcomDigi slipped 13 sen to RM4.25 and Tenaga Nasional shed 14 sen to RM11.46, dragging the composite index down by a combined 3.88 points.

At 3 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 6.52 points to 1,547.12 from yesterday’s close of 1,553.64.

The benchmark index opened 2.05 points easier at 1,551.59.

On the broader market, decliners led gainers 491 to 447, while 452 counters were unchanged, 904 untraded and nine suspended.

Turnover amounted to 2.73 billion units worth RM1.77 billion.

Among other heavyweights, Maybank eased four sen to RM9.71, IHH Healthcare slid nine sen to RM6.00, while Public Bank and Petronas Chemicals declined two sen each to RM4.27 and RM6.84, respectively.

Meanwhile, CIMB added three sen to RM6.68.

Among the actives, Harvest Miracle Capital, Ta Win and Talam Transform dipped half-a-sen each to 12 sen, three sen and 1.5 sen, respectively.

Fitters Diversified edged up half-a-sen to 5.5 sen and Hong Seng was flat at one sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 24.12 points weaker at 11,533.25, the FBMT 100 Index lost 26.91 points to 11,191.94, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index trimmed 30.69 points to 11,533.32.

However, the FBM ACE Index improved by 9.44 points to 4,726.56 and the FBM 70 Index increased 45.90 points to 15,761.35.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index declined 13.26 points to 17,325.79 and the Plantation Index slipped 4.28 points to 7,281.16.

Meanwhile, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.11 of-a-point to 177.35 and the Energy Index gained 3.19 points to 931.60. ― Bernama