NEW YORK, March 15 — US stocks dropped yesterday, with chipmaker stocks extending losses for a second day, and as a jump in producer prices left investors wondering if the Federal Reserve might wait longer than expected to cut interest rates.

Data showed US producer prices increased more than expected in February as the cost of goods like gasoline and food surged.

Rate-sensitive utilities and real estate were the day’s weakest sectors, with real estate down 1.6 per cent and utilities off 0.8 per cent.

The Fed is expected to leave rates unchanged at its policy meeting next week. The market has trimmed the odds of a cut of at least 25 basis points at its June meeting to 62.9 per cent, CME’s FedWatch Tool showed, down from 81.7 per cent a week ago.

Advertisement

“If we take inflation as a whole, we’ve had relatively hot inflation readings the last two months now, yet the market has kind of powered higher,” said Tony Welch, chief investment officer of SignatureFD.

“Fed policy may not be as loose as the market wanted it to be this year, but the prospect of further tightening still remains a low probability.”

Nvidia shares fell 3.2 per cent, while an index of semiconductors was down 1.8 per cent. The index is down 3.5 per cent for the week so far, with investors taking profits after recent sharp gains.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 137.66 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 38,905.66. The S&P 500 lost 14.83 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 5,150.48 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 49.24 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 16,128.53.

The S&P 500 remains up about 8 per cent for the year to date.

The small cap Russell 2000 fell 2 per cent on the day, underperforming the broader market.

“There’s nervousness about the market being very extended with a relatively narrow breath. You can see the anxiety from the hotter PPI expressed in the Russell index of small and midcap names,” said Michael James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.

Other data showed US retail sales rebounded in February, rising 0.6 per cent, but less than the 0.8 per cent advance expected.

Shares of Robinhood Markets rose 5.2 per cent after the trading app operator said its assets under custody rose 16 per cent in February.

Volume on US exchanges was 13.1 billion shares, compared with the 12.1 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by a 3.77-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 3.08-to-1 ratio favoured decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 39 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 57 new highs and 186 new lows. — Reuters