KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Parkson Holdings Bhd’s 54.97 per cent owned subsidiary, Parkson Retail Group Ltd (PRGL) has entered into a loan agreement with a syndicate of banks in relation to a syndicated loan facility to up to RM1.625 billion.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia here today, Parkson Holdings said the loan facility is for a term of 36 months commencing from the first drawdown date.

The company said the loan facility would be used to refinance the existing loans of the PRGL Group.

Advertisement

Parkson Holdings said the loan agreement imposes, among others, a specific performance obligation on a controlling shareholder of PRGL.

“Pursuant to the loan agreement, Tan Sri Cheng Heng Jem (together with his wife, Puan Sri Chan Chau Ha alias Chan Chow Har, who is deemed to be interested in Cheng’s interest in PRGL) (controlling shareholder) shall remain the single largest ultimate beneficial owner of PRGL.

In the event the controlling shareholder ceases to be the single largest ultimate beneficial owner of PRGL, all outstanding advances and all interests accumulated thereon, and all or any other sums payable by PRGL under the loan agreement would be declared as immediately due and payable, and the total commitment under the loan agreement would be cancelled.

Advertisement

As at the date of the PRGL announcement, the controlling shareholder is indirectly interested in about 54.97 per cent of the issued share capital of PRGL.

The entering into of the loan agreement by PRGL does not have a material impact on the earnings of the Parkson Holdings (PHB) Group for the financial year ending December 31, 2024, and the net assets of the PHB Group based on the audited consolidated statement of financial position of the company as at December 31, 2022.

The announcement was also made by PRGL on the stock exchange of Hong Kong Ltd today. — Bernama