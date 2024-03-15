KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Binastra Corporation Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Binastra Builders Sdn Bhd has secured a RM369.95 million construction contract from Exsim Jalil Link Sdn Bhd.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, Binastra said the contract covers the construction and completion of main building works and infrastructure works in respect of the proposed development of three blocks of suite apartments in Bukit Jalil.

“The contract shall be completed within 41 months from the date of commencement which will be notified later and is expected to provide an additional income stream for the group over the next four financial years,” it said. — Bernama

Advertisement