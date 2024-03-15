Advertisement

ALMATY, March 15 — AirAsia X (AAX) has partnered with Kazakhstan Tourism to elevate tourism and further boost economic ties between Malaysia and Kazakhstan through a strategic collaboration.

AirAsia X chief executive officer Benyamin Ismail said a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between both entities that encompassed greater commercial collaboration.

He said AAX will not only fly travellers from Malaysia and other South-east Asian countries to Almaty but also connect travellers from Almaty to 130 destinations across the region via Kuala Lumpur.

“The idea is to connect people from Kazakhstan not just to Kuala Lumpur but also to Indonesia, the Philippines, Australia and China,” he said at the MoU signing ceremony today.

The MoU was witnessed by the Malaysian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Mohd Adli Abdullah.

Meanwhile, Capital A executive chairman Datuk Kamarudin Meranun said the collaboration is significant for the positive changes it brings for Malaysia and Kazakhstan in the future.

Kazakhstan Tourism chairman Kairat Sadvakassov hoped that the cooperation between the two countries would create new job opportunities and play a significant role in the economic growth.

“We hope that cooperation with AAX will be fruitful and contribute to significant trade, commercial, cultural, and educational exchanges,” he said.

AAX has launched two-way flights between Kuala Lumpur and Almaty with a frequency of four times a week on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

The airline is offering promotional fares from RM599 or US$169 all-in one-way.

The promotional fares are available for booking starting today until March 21, 2024 for the travel period between now and June 17, 2025. — Bernama