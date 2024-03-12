MANILA, March 12 — Tech giant Microsoft said today it will train 100,000 Philippine women on artificial intelligence technology and cybersecurity.

The programme was announced during a two-day trade mission headed by US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

The women will use an online platform to learn how to use Microsoft’s AI tools, including ones powered by OpenAI’s large language models, in order to gain workplace skills and to be able to recognise cybersecurity threats.

“We are very excited about the potential for the Philippines to drive economic advancement using enhanced AI technology in a positive way,” Microsoft official Mary Snapp told a news conference.

Microsoft will partner with government agencies and local schools to provide the training to government employees, said Snapp.

In a statement, Philippine Trade Undersecretary Rafaelita Aldaba said the training could “help to bolster cybersecurity and trust in tech adoption”.

The joint initiative could help address the Philippines’s problem with disinformation, Snapp said.

“There’s going to be a really strong focus and education campaign so that people who are looking at content are much better able to identify what’s been changed, what’s not been changed,” Snapp said.

The tech giant said it would also roll out an AI-powered reading progress tool for around 27 million Philippine students, in partnership with the Philippine education department.

A 2022 World Bank study revealed that nine out of every 10 students aged 10 in the Philippines struggle to read simple texts. — AFP