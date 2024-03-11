TOKYO, March 11 — Japan narrowly avoided a technical recession in the second half of 2023, data showed today, but economists said the number four economy’s performance remains in the doldrums.

Gross domestic product inched up 0.1 per cent between October and December from the previous three months, the cabinet office said.

This reversed an earlier preliminary estimate for a 0.1-per cent contraction following negative growth of 0.8 per cent in the third quarter.

Technical recession is generally defined as two successive quarters of falling GDP.

But the reading still fell short of 0.3-per cent quarterly growth that economists had expected for the revision, according to a survey by Bloomberg News.

The change reflected upgraded corporate investment, estimated to have risen 2.0 per cent compared with the original projection of a 0.1-per cent contraction.

But Japan’s consumption, both in private and government sectors, contracted further than the earlier estimate.

The latest report was “nothing to write home about,” said Stefan Angrick, senior economist at Moody’s.

“Business investment has underperformed over the past year. Consumption spending has fallen for three consecutive quarters. And output is still lower than in the second quarter of 2023,” he said.

“In all, Japan’s economy is doing poorly,” he said.

The latest figures came as speculation swirls about when the Bank of Japan may finally end its negative interest rate policy.

This may come potentially as early as March 19 at the central bank’s next meeting.

Japan has battled for decades stagnant growth and deflation, but economists say signs are increasing that prices may be rising enough for the BoJ to normalise its stance. — AFP