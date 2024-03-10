KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Digital wealth management service Versa today announced the official launch of its Versa SGD and Versa Global-i funds, which attracted over RM3 million within a week of becoming available.

The firm said the new launches are a significant milestone in Versa's mission to provide Malaysians with accessible saving and investing solutions on the Versa application.

“Versa SGD is a mixed asset fund that allows investors to tap into the dynamic Singapore market with ease in Malaysian Ringgit (MYR).

“With a focus on quality, the fund offers diversified exposure across Singapore government and corporate bonds, ensuring a stable and reliable income distribution for investors. Backed by robust credit fundamentals and currency strength, Singapore bonds help investors build portfolio resilience through lower drawdowns and its ability to generate a consistent income stream,” it said.

To optimise returns, Versa said the fund strategically allocates investments to dividend-yielding equities with strong balance sheets and cash flows, backed by a proven track record of consistent dividend payouts.

As for Versa Global-i, the firm said it empowers investors to capitalise on opportunities arising from global trends, including artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and gaming.

As a Shariah-compliant option, Versa said the fund employs a Shariah lens in its investment approach, focusing on transformative companies with robust balance sheets while avoiding those burdened with excessive levels of debt.

"We are thrilled by the overwhelming interest and trust users have shown in Versa SGD and Versa Global-i. These additions underscore our commitment to making investing fun and accessible for all users. Our aim is to provide a seamless investment experience and foster healthy financial habits that align with our users' goals.

“Features like auto debit are designed to simplify saving and investing, enabling Malaysians to build a solid financial foundation over time,” Versa chief executive Teoh Wei-Xiang said.

Users can start investing with as little as RM100 through the Versa app, which is available for download on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Huawei AppGallery.