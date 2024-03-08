PUTRAJAYA, March 8 — Malaysia’s unemployment rate remained at 3.3 per cent in January 2024, with the number of unemployed persons declining further to 567,300 from 567,800 in December last year, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said that based on the Labour Force Statistics, January 2024, the country’s labour market sustained its upward trend, in line with the ongoing improvement of the national economic situation and consistent with global economic expansion.

“Therefore, the labour force in January 2024 saw further enhancement, increasing by 0.1 per cent to 17.05 million persons compared to 17.03 million persons the previous month.

“The labour force participation rate during the month was unchanged at 70.2 per cent, as in the preceding month. This positive trend was driven by a continuous increase in the number of employed persons, while the number of unemployed persons declined,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Uzir said the number of employed persons increased by 0.2 per cent to record 16.48 million persons compared to 16.46 million in December last year.

Elaborating on the employment situation, he said 75.2 per cent of employed persons in January 2024 were in the employees’ category, while the own-account workers category continued its increasing trend, rising by 0.3 per cent to 3.01 million persons from three million persons in December.

At the same time, Mohd Uzir said the number of employed persons in the service sector remained upward, particularly in the wholesale and retail sector, food and beverage services, and transportation and storage activities.

He added that a similar trend was seen in the manufacturing, construction, mining and quarrying sectors in January 2024, while the number of employed persons in the agriculture sector rebounded compared to the previous month.

Regarding the unemployment situation, he said 79.8 per cent of the total unemployed persons were those who were available for work and were actively seeking jobs, or the actively unemployed, which posted a decrease of 0.2 per cent to 452,500 persons from 453,600 in December.

According to Mohd Uzir, the unemployment rate for youth aged 15 to 24 stood at 10.6 per cent or 306,800 persons, while among youth aged 15 to 30, the rate was 6.7 per cent, with 439,700 unemployed youths.

Meanwhile, Mohd Uzir said the economic situation in Malaysia was steady, with higher domestic demand anticipated due to January’s decline in inflation, a robust job market, and supportive financial positions.

Additionally, the increase in tourism may contribute to economic activities, potentially leading to various businesses and job opportunities.

“Therefore, the labour market in Malaysia is anticipated to improve and remain stable over the next few months, driven by a resilient domestic economy.

“This situation is expected to continue to generate increased demand for employment, thus serving as an important key to sustaining economic stability,” he said. — Bernama