KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 ― Proton Holdings Bhd extended its positive growth trajectory with sales of 13,602 units, both domestic and export, in February, marking sales of 26,484 units for the first two months of 2024, an increase of three per cent from the same period last year.

In a statement today, it said Proton’s market share is forecast to be at 20.5 per cent, placing it comfortably in second position in the overall national automotive sales ranking.

“After the first two months of 2024, total industry volume (TIV) is estimated to have grown by 13.8 per cent year-to-date to 129,353 units as an influx of new brands launching both traditional and electric vehicle (EV) models generates a lot of buyer interest,” it said.

Proton Edar chief executive officer Roslan Abdullah said the company continued its positive trajectory in February 2024, with sales underpinned by consistent domestic demand and increasing export growth.

“Therefore, our export markets will be an important area of growth in 2024, and we also have high expectations for the Proton S70 to dominate its segment as deliveries continue to ramp up in the coming months.

“Having extended our footprint across many countries, we will continue to work diligently to bring Proton models to greater heights in these export markets as we see them as having the potential to grow our sales significantly in the long term,” he said.

Proton highlighted that its export business leapfrogged by 223 per cent to 346 units in February as compared to January this year, while year-to-date export growth stands at 50.5 per cent, with 453 units sold to overseas markets this far.

Meanwhile, Proton said the S70 model has unlocked pent-up demand and interest from buyers in both domestic and international markets, with sales increased by 60.5 per cent to 2,314 units in February, while the Saga recorded a sale of 6,212 units during the month.

“The X50 ended February in second place for B-segment SUVs but still maintained a healthy level of sales with 1,816 units, and X70 saw an uptick of 19.6 per cent to 445 units, while Iriz added 3.8 per cent to close at 543 units.

“Although production has ended for the Exora, 39 units were sold in February, and to date, over 194,250 units of the model have been sold, making it the most successful C-segment MPV in Malaysia’s automotive history, Proton added. ― Bernama