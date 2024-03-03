TAWAU, March 3 — The Sabah state government, through the state Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Ministry, has allocated RM15 million this year to assist small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the local product manufacturing sector.

Sabah Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Assistant Minister Datuk Andi Muhammad Suryadi Bandy said the assistance would be channelled to entrepreneurs through the SME-Up programme implemented by the state government since 2017.

The assistance comes in the form of machinery, equipment, digitisation, packaging, and applications for the food safety management certification scheme (MeSTI) and halal certification.

“We hope that there will be more entrepreneurs and that more assistance in the form of grants or loans will be provided to entrepreneurs in Sabah,” he said in a speech at the conclusion of the Sabah Entrepreneur Carnival Roadshow here today.

Andi Muhammad Suryadi said entrepreneurs who wish to obtain assistance may register via the SME portal of the Sabah Department of Industrial Development and Research (DIDR) at the website https://smedidr.com.my/.

“This programme is open to all entrepreneurs who meet the criteria, and we hope many Sabah entrepreneurs will take advantage of this opportunity,” he said.

He added that currently, about 6,000 entrepreneurs have registered under his ministry, with the majority from the east coast areas of Sabah. — Bernama