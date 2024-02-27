KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Nestle (Malaysia) Bhd has announced the impending appointment of former Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) president Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin as its new chairman effective May 1, 2024.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the food and beverage company said this will follow the retirement of Tan Sri Syed Anwar Jamalullail, who is expected to step down after its next annual general meeting.

In September 2023, Nestle appointed Wan Zulkiflee as its independent, non-executive director effective October 1, 2023.

Nestle said over the past 40 years, Wan Zulkiflee’s career includes leadership roles across a spectrum of prominent organisations such as Petronas, Malaysia Airlines Bhd and Malaysia Aviation Group Bhd.

Currently, he chairs the boards of DRB-Hicom Bhd and Gas Malaysia Bhd.

“The company will make the necessary announcement on the change in the boardroom, once the change takes effect,” Nestle said. — Bernama

