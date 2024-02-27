KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 ― The Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) is finalising candidates with credibility to fill the position of chief executive of the organisation, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the ministry was currently evaluating qualified candidates from among former commanders of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) to fill the position of LTAT chairman.

“I would like to emphasise that the Ministry of Defence is committed to continuously monitor and ensure the operations and strategies that have been planned to make LTAT a sustainable retirement fund are carried out appropriately.

Advertisement

“The focus of the ministry and LTAT is to ensure the value of the savings of MAF members is continuously protected and grown, while also ensuring the stability and sustainability of LTAT's investment fund for the long term,” he said during Question Time.

Mohamed Khaled was replying to a question from Datuk Khlir Mohd Nor (PN-Ketereh) regarding the actions taken by the ministry following the resignation of several senior officers in the entity recently.

Three senior management officers of LTAT, namely chief executive Datuk Ahmad Nazim Abd Rahman, chairman Gen (R) Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor, and head of strategic asset allocation Dayana Rogayah Omar, tendered their resignations recently.

Advertisement

Mohamed Khaled assured that these resignations would not disrupt LTAT's operations and services.

He said Defence Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Isham Ishak is currently the acting LTAT chairman while chief financial officer Mohammad Ashraf Md Radzi is the acting chief executive of the fund.

“For organisations like LTAT, such appointments are not unusual; they have been carried out before during the resignation of Datuk Nik Amlizan Mohamed in 2020 and the resignation of Datuk Seri Amrin Awaluddin in 2021,” he said.

Replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Mohd Isam Mohd Isa (BN-Tampin) regarding the current status of LTAT's Strategic Plan 2023-2025, Mohamed Khaled said that generally, they have no issues regarding the implementation of the strategic plan.

“However, we are paying careful attention when part of this strategic plan involves restructuring the business model and ownership of LTAT, including the dissolution of some companies and the sale of assets or LTAT holdings in various strategic companies,” he said. ― Bernama