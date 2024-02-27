SHAH ALAM, Feb 27 — The world’s largest express transportation company, FedEx Express, has launched its first cross-border delivery trial from Malaysia to Singapore using an electric vehicle (EV) as part of its initiative to reduce carbon footprint and promote sustainable logistics.

FedEx Express Malaysia managing director Tien Long Woon said the trial journey would cover a total distance of 406 kilometres with an estimated reduction of approximately 100 kilogrammes of tailpipe carbon dioxide emission throughout the journey.

The single journey made by the EV known as “Maxus eDeliver 7” started from a FedEx station in Shah Alam to a FedEx facility at Changi Airport in Singapore, he told reporters after the flag-off ceremony of the EV delivery journey here today.

“We are going to make a stop at a Shell station in Tangkak for recharge purposes. From the trial data that we are collecting, we are going to see how the whole process goes through as we plan for more long-term cross-border EVs,” he said.

Advertisement

In a statement following the launch, FedEx said this trial would be an initial assessment of the operational effectiveness for future cross-border pick-up and delivery operations.

It said the insights gained would be pivotal in shaping the future of FedEx operations, which will not only benefit the environment but also improve the efficiency of its fleet while providing excellent service to its customers. — Bernama

Advertisement