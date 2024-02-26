KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system narrowed to RM34.64 billion compared with RM35.04 billion this morning, while liquidity in Islamic funds declined to RM23.74 billion from RM24.09 billion.

Earlier today, the central bank conducted conventional money market tenders and two reverse repo tenders.

BNM revised the murabahah overnight tender to RM23.7 billion from RM23.6 billion.

At 4 pm, it called for a RM34.6 billion conventional money market tender and a RM23.7 billion murabahah money market tender, both for one-day monies.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at 3.00 per cent as of Feb 23. — Bernama

