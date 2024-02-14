KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system fell to RM25.82 billion from RM27.14 billion this morning, while liquidity in Islamic funds rose to RM21.64 billion from RM21.11 billion.

Earlier today, the central bank called for two conventional money market tenders, two reverse repo tenders and a Bank Negara Interbank Bills tender.

It also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements and collateralised commodity Murabahah facilities for one- and three-month tenors.

At 4 pm, it called for a RM25.80 billion conventional money market tender and a RM21.60 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at 3.00 per cent as of February 13. — Bernama

