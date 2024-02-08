KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — UMW Toyota Motor Sdn Bhd (UMWT), which remained the top non-national automaker last year, achieved sales of 6,276 units for both Toyota and Lexus in the first month of 2024.

The company also expanded its footprint with the inauguration of a new 3S outlet in Nibong Tebal, Penang, in the first week of February.

In a statement today, president Datuk Ravindran K. said that embarking on the new year, UMWT is committed to extending beyond vehicles to crafting experiences that bring happiness and superior services to all its customers.

He also said UMWT is poised to unveil its next groundbreaking initiative in February, in its Beyond Zero event, which marks Toyota’s resolute commitment to the journey towards carbon neutrality by 2050.

UMWT achieved its highest-ever total sales of 108,107 units (Toyota and Lexus) in 2023.

The company said it secured a 32 per cent overall share of the non-national passenger vehicle market (Toyota only).

In the sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment, the brand sold 22,533 units with a notable 19.6 per cent non-national market share, it said.

On UMWT’s achievement in retaining its top position as the overall non-national automaker in 2023, Ravindran said this reflects its dedication to delivering high-quality vehicles and an unparalleled ownership journey.

“We appreciate the positive reception from the market and our customers, acknowledging our diverse model range and forward-thinking approaches.

“As we continue to set new benchmarks, our focus remains on providing meaningful and innovative mobility,” he said. — Bernama