KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system fell to RM28.92 billion from RM32.59 billion this morning, while liquidity in Islamic funds eased to RM23.54 billion from RM23.73 billion.

Earlier today, the central bank called for two conventional money market tenders, a reverse repo tender, as well as a Bank Negara Interbank Bills Islamic tender.

It also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements as well as collateralised commodity murabahah facilities for one- and three-month tenors.

At 4 pm, BNM called for a RM28.90 billion conventional money market tender and a RM23.50 billion murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at 3.00 per cent as of February 6. — Bernama

