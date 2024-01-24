DHAKA, Jan 24 — Bangladesh’s foreign minister yesterday said the World Bank would provide US$700 million (RM3.3 billion) for the forcibly displaced Myanmar Rohingya nationals and host communities in Cox’s Bazar, the southeast coast of Bangladesh.

Addressing a news conference after holding a meeting with United Nations lender country head Abdoulaye Seck in the capital Dhaka, Hasan Mahmud said of the total, US$315 million will be meant for the Rohingya refugees and the remaining US$385 million will be provided for the host community in Cox’s Bazar as soft loan, Anadolu Agency reported.

About 1.2 million refugees are currently taking shelter in Cox’s Bazar. The majority of Rohingya living in Bangladesh fled a brutal military crackdown in Rakhine, Myanmar in 2017.

Advertisement

The minister said he met with his Myanmar counterpart recently in Uganda on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement summit.

Myanmar remained positive about initiating Rohingya repatriation, he added. — Bernama-AA

Advertisement