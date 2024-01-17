KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — AmBank Group has granted RM158.50 million financing facilities to Lembaran Beruntung Sdn Bhd to part finance its latest project Branniganz Suites @ Bukit Bintang.

Lembaran Beruntung is a member of the Exsim group and this is the 14th project the bank has financed for the property developer, the first being in 2008.

AmBank Group chief executive officer Jamie Ling said they are pleased to continue supporting long-standing customer Exsim in its growth and sustainability journey.

“With their reputable track record in property development over the years, it is an honour to be entrusted with providing our financial support towards Exsim’s continued expansion in creating sustainable and inclusive developments that uplifts the urban landscape of Kuala Lumpur,” Ling said.

Managing director for business banking Christopher Yap said the bank expects positive prospects for Branniganz Suites due to its proximity to prime areas in Kuala Lumpur’s Golden Triangle.

“We hope to continue to expand opportunities in the coming years and to work together with clients who share a common goal in building a greener economy.

“We take immense pride in supporting our clients’ sustainable initiatives with financing, and through this we look forward to continued success to shape a more sustainable future,” said Yap.

Meanwhile, Exsim managing director Lim Aik Hoe said the company is overwhelmed with AmBank’s support over the years and is pleased to continue exploring other sustainable developments.

Branniganz Suites is a 50-storey development comprising 269 serviced apartment units, 490 office suites and three retail lots.

Exsim has launched 38 developments with a gross development value (GDV) close to RM16 billion so far. — Bernama