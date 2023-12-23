KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Nuetra Sdn Bhd, a Malaysian company specialising in natural and chemical-free nutraceuticals, has recently been awarded the prestigious Super Health Brand Asia Pacific 2023 title. This award is a significant recognition of the company’s commitment to providing high-quality, effective, and safe products that promote long-term health and well-being.

Founded by Datuk Ilaia Raja Sagadewan, who has over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Nuetraa marks a paradigm shift in his career. Recognising the growing demand for natural health solutions and the potential dangers of over-reliance on medication and chemical products, Datuk Ilaia founded Nuetraa in 2020 with a clear vision: to provide people with the right food to support liver and gut health, promote cell rejuvenation, and reduce inflammation.

“It was a challenging journey,” says Datin Sumitra Ramachandran, CEO of Nuetraa. “People are so used to relying on medication and chemical products that convincing them to focus on the right food and natural solutions was not easy. But we believed in our vision, and we were determined to make a difference.”

Nuetraa’s commitment to natural ingredients and chemical-free products sets them apart from the competition. All their products are free of SLS (sodium lauryl sulphate) and parabens, making them safe and gentle for even the most sensitive skin.

Nuetraa’s Fiber D+ is a dietary supplement which is uniquely formulated with fibre, prebiotic, milk thistle and dandelion root.

Nuetraa’s product range includes dietary supplements like Nuetraa Fiber D+ which is uniquely formulated with fibre, prebiotic, milk thistle and dandelion root. It is classified as a superfood with the highest quality of the active ingredients to promote gut and liver health, counter inflammation and increase vitality. Nuetraa also offers a range of skin-friendly skincare and personal hygiene products for both men and women.

The Super Health Brand Asia Pacific 2023 award is a testament to Nuetraa’s dedication to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. This recognition serves as a major boost for the company, solidifying their position as a leader in the natural health industry.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognised as the Super Health Brand Asia Pacific 2023,” says Datin Sumitra. “This award is a validation of our hard work and dedication, and it motivates us to continue providing our customers with the best possible products and services.”

With its unwavering commitment to natural, effective, and safe health solutions, Nuetraa is poised to continue its impressive growth and make a significant impact on the lives of people throughout the region.