KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) said it views the latest implementation of the Imbalance Cost Pass-Through (ICPT) mechanism between January 1 and June 30, 2024 as neutral to the group.

The implementation “will not have any effect on its business operations and financial position,” the electricity company said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

The ICPT decision was made to address the additional generation costs due to the higher fuel prices used for the supply of electricity from July 1 to December 31, 2023, it noted.

Advertisement

The Energy Commission said today that the government is maintaining the ICPT surcharge for all non-domestic consumers between January 1 to June 30, 2024.

The government has allocated a subsidy of RM1.9 billion for the categories of users affected to minimise the impact of the ICPT surcharge from January 1 to June 30, 2024.

It said 85 per cent, or seven million domestic consumers in Peninsular Malaysia will not be affected by the electricity tariff adjustment for the period.

Advertisement

Domestic users with monthly electricity consumption above 600 kWh to 1,500 kWh are not subject to surcharge.

To date, the government has successfully implemented 19 cycles of ICPT since the introduction of the mechanism in 2015. — Bernama