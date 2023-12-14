KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has appointed Datuk Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan as its new president and chief executive officer, effective from March 1, 2024.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, TNB said Megat Jalaluddin is appointed by the special shareholder, the Minister of Finance (Incorporated), for a period of two years with effect from March 1, 2024 until February 29, 2026.

Megat Jalaluddin, 58, who is the group’s current chief operating officer, will succeed Datuk Seri Baharin Din.

“Baharin will relinquish his position as president/chief executive officer of TNB, as well as his directorships of the relevant subsidiaries within TNB group of companies,” said TNB in a separate filing on Thursday.

Megat Jalaluddin built his career in TNB where he served in various engineering and managerial positions within the company, including business and strategic planning, business development, project management, business process improvement, metering service, and engineering service. — Bernama

