KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Nvidia Corp chief executive officer Jensen Huang is expected to make his first visit to Malaysia this week, The Edge Malaysia reported yesterday.

The business publication also said that media invitations had been sent out for a roundtable session with the Taiwanese-American founder of the US-based graphics chip giant on Friday.

Nvidia, renowned for providing technologies powering gaming PCs, data centres, Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications, and generative AI, achieved a historic milestone in mid-2023 by becoming the first chip company globally to surpass a market capitalisation of US$1 trillion.

While the main reason for Huang’s trip to Malaysia has not been disclosed, Malaysia has recently seen a notable increase in foreign direct investments in the semiconductor industry.

These include commitments by other US-based chip companies such as Texas Instruments, Micron, and Intel.

On a related note, YTL Communications Sdn Bhd’s YES 5G, in collaboration with Nvidia, introduced Nvidia’s GeForce NOW cloud gaming service to Malaysia in March.