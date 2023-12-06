ALOR SETAR, Dec 6 — The Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board (LPNM) implemented a flagship project in Kampung Kok, Langkawi to turn the village into the island’s pineapple and pineapple products hub.

LPNM chairman, Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali said the pineapple plantation, which was started by the Langkawi District Pineapple Growers Association in 2019, has great potential to become another agro-tourism attraction.

“The pilot project was 4.4 hectares in Felcra Kampung Kok, and the pineapple plantation has now been expanded to 40.4 hectares so far this year.

“The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, who wishes to see Kampung Kok as a pineapple production hub, presented a 7.5-tonne lorry and a tractor to the Association in July,” he said in a statement today.

The Association also received pineapple processing machinery and packaging material such as juice cartons and bottles as well as plastic bags.

“A pineapple replica was installed in the village to symbolise Kampung Kok’s pioneer role in the Langkawi pineapple plantation project and to attract domestic and foreign tourists.

“The incentives from LPNM will enable Kampung Kok to produce pineapple-based products, as well as produce and sell fresh pineapples under its brand,” he said.

LPNM has also applied for a sales kiosk at the Langkawi Sky Cable Car to promote Kampung Kok pineapples, he added.

Kedah is the fifth largest pineapple producer in the country with 352.9 hectares of plantations, with a production of 11,318.5 metric tonnes in 2022. — Bernama