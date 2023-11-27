JOHOR BARU, Nov 27 — The Johor Pineapple Project (JPP), to be implemented with an allocation of RM1 million under Johor’s 2024 budget, can potentially strengthen the state’s pineapple industry and boost the nation’s fruit production.

Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board (MPIB) chairman Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali said that through the project, the state’s annual pineapple output can be raised to up to 334,000 metric tonnes through the agrotechnology mechanisation concept.

“Johor’s 2024 budget reflects the commitment of the state government in supporting the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) through MPIB to boost the country’s pineapple industry,” he said in a statement today.

In 2024, Johor was allocated RM3 million by KPKM through MPIB as the agency responsible for developing the nation’s pineapple industry.

“Therefore, the entire (industry) development project for Johor, including the project announced by the state government, is worth RM4 million,” he said.

He said the amount will be used to develop six existing projects or programmes in addition to JPP.

Sheikh Umar said the projects include strengthening high-value pineapple crops, programme to explore global pineapple market access, pineapple seed production, innovative pineapple products industry development, technological transformation and pineapple cultivation management, pineapple industry facility enhancement.

“MPIB also hopes the good relationship between the state government and MPIB can be further strengthened to ensure Johor stays relevant as the country’s main producer of pineapples,” he said.

According to Sheikh Umar, Johor recorded 2,000 pineapple entrepreneurs with a plantation area of 11,399 hectares or 64 per cent of the country’s pineapple plantation area, making the state the main pineapple producer. — Bernama